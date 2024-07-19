CMA clears Nationwide-Virgin Money merger

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has cleared the expected merger of Nationwide and Virgin Money, saying it “does not give rise to a realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition”.

The CMA opened a probe into the proposed Nationwide and Virgin Money merger in May this year to see if there would be lessened competition in owner-occupied and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages and credit cards, after Nationwide agreed a £2.9bn merger with Virgin Money in March.

The merged group would have assets worth around £336.3bn and lending of around £283.5bn.

On the owner-occupied side, the CMA said that the merged entity would be “relatively small in scale” in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The report added that although Nationwide was a “strong provider” in the space, other providers “compete more closely with Nationwide than Virgin Money does”, such as Lloyds and NatWest, and “would exert a sufficient competitive constraint on the merged entity”.

On the BTL side, the report stated that the merged entity would be the largest supplier of BTL mortgages according to some measures, but it would have a share of the market of below 30% in all segments.

The CMA added that Virgin Money is “relatively small” and other providers compete more closely with Nationwide than Virgin Money does, and again this would “exert a sufficient competitive constraint”.

Regarding credit cards, the CMA said that while Virgin Money was a “relatively larger provider”, the share of supply was below 30%.

It added that Nationwide is “small and only provides credit cards to existing customers”, and other competitors would “exert a sufficient competitive constraint on the merged entity”.