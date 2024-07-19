LSL Property Services appoints Stevenson as COO

LSL Property Services has hired Peter Stevenson (pictured) as its chief operating officer for financial services, and he will start in September, subject to regulatory approval.

Stevenson joins LSL Property Services from Barclays, where he has worked since 2012 in various senior roles, most recently as director of digital operations.

Before that, he was a regional mortgage manager for Santander for around a year. Prior to that, he was at HSBC for nearly three years, initially as a senior service and sales manager and regional local business manager.

Richard Howells, group managing director for LSL Financial Services, said: “We are delighted Peter is joining the team.

“Peter’s background in lending operations and technology is an important strategic appointment in the continuing transformation of our financial services brands. He has a strong track record of delivering data infrastructure across the end-to-end operational model, and understands how to shape and deliver digital, automation and efficiency – optimising cost and improving customer experience.

“He is a strategic leader with proven delivery across multiple aspects of a high-performing and transformational operational business. His experience of managing a complex portfolio of regulatory transformation, including both technology and operational change delivery, will be invaluable as we move forward.”

Stevenson added: “I am thrilled to be joining such an ambitious and fast-growing business and look forward to helping the firm deliver its strategic vision.”