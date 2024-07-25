You are here: Home - News -

News

Foundation’s Buy to Let and Residential brands offer EPC Saver deals

by:
  • 25/07/2024
  • 0
Foundation’s Buy to Let and Residential brands offer EPC Saver deals
The Buy to Let and Residential brands of Foundation Home Loans have brought out EPC Saver products on two- and five-year terms.

The EPC Saver deals, in partnership with Vibrant Energy Matters, aim to help borrowers who want to improve the energy efficiency of their properties.

The products can be used by both landlords and owner-occupier borrowers buying or remortgaging properties who want to get to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or higher.

The Buy to Let EPC Saver deal is for F1 borrowers, is targeted at customers with an “almost clean credit history” and is available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 1.25% fee and rates beginning from 5.94%.

The Residential EPC Saver, also for F1 borrowers, goes up to 75% LTV, has a fixed fee of £595 and rates starting from 6.24%.

The products come with a detailed EPC through Vibrant Energy Matters, along with a bespoke report outlining various actions that a borrower can take to improve their property and £1,000 cashback towards work.

Borrowers can claim a free EPC inspection to kickstart the energy-efficiency improvement process up to three months post-mortgage completion.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Many of the green mortgage products currently available are aimed at properties [that] have already achieved an EPC C level or above, however this product is different as it is designed to help those who want to get their properties up to, or beyond, this level, with a free EPC plus a detailed report highlighting the areas to focus on from Vibrant Energy Matters and, of course, a significant £1,000 cashback to put towards the cost of those works if undertaken.

“Available to both landlord and owner-occupier borrowers, we want to support those clients who are keen to improve the energy-efficiency of their properties, who want to benefit from the lower energy costs this will generate, plus, of course, ensuring we continue to support the improvement of our carbon emission levels from the UK’s property stock.

“With both the Buy to Let and Residential EPC Saver, we are offering options plus significant cashback and Vibrant’s consultancy support to help property owners move their properties up the EPC ladder, which not only benefits them and their tenants, but also the wider environment.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.