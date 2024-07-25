Foundation’s Buy to Let and Residential brands offer EPC Saver deals

The Buy to Let and Residential brands of Foundation Home Loans have brought out EPC Saver products on two- and five-year terms.

The EPC Saver deals, in partnership with Vibrant Energy Matters, aim to help borrowers who want to improve the energy efficiency of their properties.

The products can be used by both landlords and owner-occupier borrowers buying or remortgaging properties who want to get to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or higher.

The Buy to Let EPC Saver deal is for F1 borrowers, is targeted at customers with an “almost clean credit history” and is available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 1.25% fee and rates beginning from 5.94%.

The Residential EPC Saver, also for F1 borrowers, goes up to 75% LTV, has a fixed fee of £595 and rates starting from 6.24%.

The products come with a detailed EPC through Vibrant Energy Matters, along with a bespoke report outlining various actions that a borrower can take to improve their property and £1,000 cashback towards work.

Borrowers can claim a free EPC inspection to kickstart the energy-efficiency improvement process up to three months post-mortgage completion.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Many of the green mortgage products currently available are aimed at properties [that] have already achieved an EPC C level or above, however this product is different as it is designed to help those who want to get their properties up to, or beyond, this level, with a free EPC plus a detailed report highlighting the areas to focus on from Vibrant Energy Matters and, of course, a significant £1,000 cashback to put towards the cost of those works if undertaken.

“Available to both landlord and owner-occupier borrowers, we want to support those clients who are keen to improve the energy-efficiency of their properties, who want to benefit from the lower energy costs this will generate, plus, of course, ensuring we continue to support the improvement of our carbon emission levels from the UK’s property stock.

“With both the Buy to Let and Residential EPC Saver, we are offering options plus significant cashback and Vibrant’s consultancy support to help property owners move their properties up the EPC ladder, which not only benefits them and their tenants, but also the wider environment.”