TMA adds Perenna to lender panel; Atom Bank grows solicitor panel – round-up

TMA has brought Perenna onto its lender panel so brokers can offer customers the lender’s long-term fixed rates.

Perenna offers mortgages fixed for the full term between 15 and 40 years, and only has early repayment charges (ERCs) for the first five years.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said: “Borrowers are increasingly presenting complex circumstances, and the more options a broker has to address some of these nuances, the better. Perenna is an innovative lender and its flexible long-term fixed rate mortgages provide the stability that many buyers need to build a life without the stress of fluctuating mortgage payments.

“Perenna is also relevant to homebuyers of all ages and do[es] not have a maximum age limit, so clients can make the most of their retirement with a mortgage that works for them.

“With Perenna on our panel, our brokers have more tools to address the issues facing today’s homebuyers.”

John Davison, Perenna’s head of product, proposition and distribution, added: “We are delighted to bring our innovative mortgage range to TMA brokers. With the recent volatility in mortgage rates, rising living costs and stubborn levels of inflation, long-term stability is something borrowers are searching for more and more.

“We truly believe our proposition is not only right for the current market but enables future borrowers to enter the housing market who might otherwise feel this is beyond them. We look forward to working closely with TMA.”

Atom Bank adds Lawrence Stephens to solicitor panel

Atom Bank has brought Lawrence Stephens on to its commercial lending legal panel to give “greater levels of choice” for borrowers and brokers.

“Targeted initiatives such as this are part of a broader programme of work by the digital lender to improve sanction to drawdown times, while increasing capacity as the bank drives further lending activity in the commercial space,” the lender said.

Lawrence Stephens is a law firm whose proposition is mainly aimed at privately owned or private equity-backed entrepreneurial businesses and disruptors, including challenger banks, alternative lenders and similar institutions.

The firm advises 50 different lenders and acts for funders and borrowers.

John Donnelly, head of loan originations at Atom Bank, said: “We are delighted to have added Lawrence Stephens to our commercial lending legal panel. The firm’s expertise will be invaluable to our borrowers and their brokers, ensuring that they receive the smooth and rapid service we aim for.

“Atom Bank is growing and originating more commercial loans than ever before. We are committed to delivering the products and services needed by SMEs, so by expanding our panel, we are able to ramp up lending while ensuring borrowers benefit from more choice when it comes to the acting lawyers.”

Ajoy Bose-Mallick, head of banking at Lawrence Stephens, added: “Atom Bank is a significant disruptor in the lending space and we’re delighted to join their commercial lending panel. As well as being very much part of our financial institutions world, we also feel we’re very aligned to their straightforward and open culture. We very much look forward to working together and growing with them.”