You are here: Home - News -

News

Editor’s picks for the week – 02/08/2024

by:
  • 02/08/2024
  • 0
Editor’s picks for the week – 02/08/2024
Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the week for your enjoyment.

We kick off our editor’s picks this week with an explainer of base rates and swap rates and the impact on mortgage pricing considering the base rate decision on Thursday. The base rate was lowered for the first time since 2020 by 0.25% to 5%.

The piece outlined how tracker and standard variable rates (SVRs) would most likely fall, but fixed rate pricing may be slower to fall as base rate cuts have already been accounted for in swap rates, which are used by lenders to price their fixed rate mortgages.

Next on the editor’s picks list is an interview with Nadine Edwards, national account manager at NatWest, about the firm’s plans around its proposition and strategy going forward.

The FCA’s update a year on from Consumer Duty saying that the regulation was already having a “tangible impact” was also of interest.

A win for the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) caught our eye, with protection out of scope from the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Advice Guidance Boundary Review.

Finally, rounding out the editor’s picks list, Paragon’s Louisa Sedgwick and Jonathan Workman along with Arindom Basu, founder and CEO of Digilytics, video interview talking about its origination platform also piqued our interest this week.

Base rate vs swap rates: What’s next for mortgage rates?

Our lending journey is a ‘win for all of us’, says NatWest’s Edwards

Consumer Duty already having ‘tangible impact’, says FCA

FCA says protection is out of scope of Advice Guidance Boundary Review in win for AMI

Paragon prepares to roll out origination platform with ‘upfront decisioning’

What do you think of our picks? Let us know what your top stories this week were in the comments.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.