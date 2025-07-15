Paradigm partners with Air to give members later life lending support

Paradigm has partnered with later life lending platform Air to give members access to its range of tools, resources and solutions to support firms that give mortgage advice to older borrowers.

Firms will be able to use Air’s support services, referral options, training resources, and client recommendation tools, including its sourcing system and the Air Academy.

Paradigm said the collaboration would enhance its ability to support DA firms with compliant, client-first solutions across all stages of the borrower lifecycle.

Richard Howes (pictured), director of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, said: “We know the later life lending space is growing significantly in importance for advisers and clients alike, particularly given the demographic and economic trends we’re all experiencing.

“For those firms who want to access this market and to grow their offering, we can now offer full access to Air and its vast range of resource and support services, including excellent commercial terms.

“Air’s deep market knowledge, commitment to adviser education, and focus on positive customer outcomes make them an ideal fit for our members. We look forward to seeing many firms benefit from this collaboration.”

Will Hale, chief executive of Air, said: “With later life lending moving from a niche to a norm, and products having evolved significantly, it’s vital advisers consider all options and have a trusted route into the sector. Our team are here to help Paradigm firms realise the opportunity to deliver better outcomes for customers alongside unlocking the commercial value embedded within their businesses.”