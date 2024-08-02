Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/08/2024

The base rate being lowered by 0.25% to 5% for the first time since 2020 was popular with readers this week.
In our reaction piece, industry experts said that further base rate reductions were not guaranteed, pointing to the slim margin by which the rate cut was passed, with a majority of 5-4.
Our explainer piece discussing the connection between the base rate, swap rates and mortgage pricing was also of interest.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ announcement that there was a £22bn “black hole” in public finances, and that she would be cancelling NatWest’s retail sale, also piqued readers’ interest.
Mortgage lenders lowering rates and the trajectory of mortgage pricing rounded out the top 10 most read.
Halifax cuts mortgage rates; Bucks BS adds five-year fixed RIO – round-up
Base rate vs swap rates: What’s next for mortgage rates?
Mortgage rates to keep falling regardless of base rate outcome – Rightmove
Chancellor Reeves cancels NatWest retail sale
FCA consults to ‘streamline’ rules to remove Consumer Duty duplication
FCA says protection is out of scope of Advice Guidance Boundary Review in win for AMI
FSCS pays £200k compensation on behalf of mortgage advice firms
The mortgage market is set for a teeming H2 – Hunt
Deputy PM Rayner to force councils to build 370,000 homes a year
Base rate cut to 5% brings hope amid financial pressure
