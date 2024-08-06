You are here: Home - News -

News

Taxpayers are protected from bailing out failed banks, BoE finds

by:
  • 06/08/2024
  • 0
Taxpayers are protected from bailing out failed banks, BoE finds
The Bank of England (BoE) has found that major UK banks would not need to be bailed out by the public if they were to fail.

In its second resolvability assessment of major UK banks publication, the central bank found that a “major UK bank could enter resolution safely if needed: remaining open and continuing to provide vital banking services, with shareholders and investors – not public funds – first in line to bear the costs of failure”. 

The BoE assessed HSBC, NatWest, Nationwide, Barclays, Virgin Money, Santander, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Chartered. 

On the whole, no material issues were found, but the central bank did identify areas that could be improved. 

It said following the global financial crisis, the purpose of reforms was to make “resolution a cornerstone of financial stability and essential to protect the public purse”. 

The central bank said the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed in March last year and was subsequently acquired by HSBC for £1, showed it was “ready and able” to protect financial stability when needed. 

“Resolution, especially of a large bank, will never be easy to execute given the complexity and risks – but it is better than the alternative of bailing out a failed bank with public funds,” it added. 

The BoE postponed its third assessment by one year to 2026-27 and said this would focus on the continuity and restructuring outcome of UK banks. This will include an assessment of their readiness to plan quickly for restructuring options to address the causes of failure and restore viability. 

Dave Ramsden, deputy governor of the BoE, said: “Maintaining a credible and effective resolution regime is a continuous process, and authorities and firms need to respond as the financial system and regulatory landscape evolves. We welcome the progress made by the major UK banks.

“The Financial Stability Board’s [FSB’s] report on the preliminary lessons learnt from the 2023 bank failures concluded that the international framework for bank resolution remains sound, but also that authorities and firms have important work to do to ensure the effective implementation of that framework: resolvability will never be ‘done’ and there will always be lessons to learn from putting the regime into practice.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.