You are here: Home - News -

News

Bellway ‘encouraged’ by moderating mortgage rates and improving affordability

by:
  • 09/08/2024
  • 0
Bellway ‘encouraged’ by moderating mortgage rates and improving affordability
Housebuilder Bellway has seen cancellation rates fall from 18% to more normal levels of 14%, which it attributed to “the improvement in affordability during the year and the relative stability in mortgage interest rates since January”.

In its trading update, Bellway said its forward order book had increased as of 31 July to 5,144 homes, up from 4,411 homes last year. It said this reflected the improvement in trading. 

The value of these homes came to £1.14bn, up from £1.19bn previously. 

Bellway said the government’s plans to reform planning would support the delivery of more homes and said if market conditions stayed stable, its strengthened forward order book and outlet opening programme would help the firm return to growth in 2025. 

Its private reservation rate was also 13.8% higher than the previous year, at an average of 124 per week. Again, the firm put this down to stronger demand and a rise in outlet numbers. 

For the year ending 31 July, the housebuilder delivered 7,654 homes, lower than the 10,945 completions the year before. These sold for an average of £308,000, slightly down on 2023’s £310,306, both of which Bellway said were ahead of previous guidance. 

It generated a housing revenue of £2.35bn, down from £3.39bn last year, and said its underlying operating margin was expected to fall annually from 16% to 10%. 

 

A ‘resilient performance’ for Bellway

Jason Honeyman, group chief executive of Bellway, said: “Bellway has delivered another resilient performance despite the continuation of challenging operating conditions during the year. This result has been achieved due to the dedication of our colleagues, subcontractors and supply chain partners.

“While a lower starting forward order book drove a reduction in volume output, customer demand during the year has benefitted from a moderation in mortgage interest rates, which has helped to ease affordability constraints and supported an increase in reservations. The improving trading backdrop, combined with the strength of our outlet opening programme, has generated healthy growth in the year-end order book. 

“As a result, we are in a strong position to return to growth in financial year 2025, as previously guided.”

He added: “We are encouraged by the new government’s plans to increase the supply of new homes across the country and welcome its plans to reform the planning system. 

“Overall, the long-term housing market fundamentals are positive, and we remain confident that our robust balance sheet and operational strength, combined with the depth and quality of our land bank, will enable Bellway to successfully capitalise on future growth opportunities.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/