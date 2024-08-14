Five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV at their lowest since before mini Budget – Rightmove

A five-year fixed rate at 60% loan to value (LTV) has reached its lowest point since before the mini Budget, at 3.83%.

According to the Rightmove figures, an average five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV is 5.05%, which is down from 5.47% a year ago.

A two-year fixed rate at the same LTV is priced at 4.44%, with the cheapest rate pegged at 4.19%. The average rate a year ago was 6.1%.

Going up to 75% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate comes to 4.96%, while a five-year fixed rate stands at 4.61%. The cheapest two- and five-year fixed rates come to 4.43% and 3.99% respectively.

A year ago, a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV came to 6.3%, while a five-year fixed rate was priced at 5.69%.

At 85% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 5.23% and an average five-year fixed rate is 4.86%. The bottom-most rates for a two-year fixed deal come to 4.69% and 4.36%.

The average price for a two-year fixed rate is 6.48%, and for a five-year fixed rate, it is 5.88% at this LTV tier.

At 90% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate comes to 5.55% and a five-year fixed rate stands at 5.09%. The lowest rates are 5.18% and 4.68% respectively.

A year ago, a two-year fixed rate was priced at 6.62% and a five-year fixed rate was 5.99%.

Going up to 95% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 5.9% and the average five-year fixed rate is 5.47%. The bottom-most rate for a two-year fixed rate is 5.44%, and it is 5.19% for a five-year fixed rate.

The average rates a year ago were 6.67% and 6.1% for a two- and five-year deal respectively.

The average five-year fixed rate is 4.8%, a drop from 5.82% a year ago, while the average two-year fixed mortgage rate is now 5.18%, down from 6.42% last year.

Rightmove figures last week showed that the lowest five-year fixed rate had dipped below 4% for the first time since February.