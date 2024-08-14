MIMHC partners with IPFT to promote broker financial security and wellbeing

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has announced a collaboration with the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) to encourage financial security and wellbeing among mortgage brokers.

This will see the IPTF become a signatory of the MIMHC to demonstrate its commitment to advocating for mental health support. The MIMHC will join the IPFT as affiliates to signify the importance of income protection and mental health awareness.

Vicky Church, chair of the IPTF, said the organisation was “thrilled” to join forces with MIMHC.

Churcher added: “This partnership underscores our shared dedication to the wellbeing of advisers, ensuring they have the necessary mental health support.”

The IPTF and MIMHC will work together to create a support system for mortgage and protection advisers, such as promoting initiatives that prioritise overall health and security.

Jason Berry (pictured), co-founder of MIMHC and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “Collaborating with the IPTF allows us to extend our reach and impact, encouraging a healthier, more resilient industry workforce.”

Matt Martin, chair of MIMHC’s signatory Steering Group and head of national accounts at Virgin Money, added: “Encouraging conversation and educating advisers so they know where to turn for support is crucial. This partnership helps deliver.”

In its mortgage broker survey, MIMHC found that a fifth of professionals in the sector said their mental health was poor or of concern, an increase from the 14% who said the same last year.