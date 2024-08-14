You are here: Home - News -

News

MIMHC partners with IPFT to promote broker financial security and wellbeing

by:
  • 14/08/2024
  • 0
MIMHC partners with IPFT to promote broker financial security and wellbeing
The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) has announced a collaboration with the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) to encourage financial security and wellbeing among mortgage brokers.

This will see the IPTF become a signatory of the MIMHC to demonstrate its commitment to advocating for mental health support. The MIMHC will join the IPFT as affiliates to signify the importance of income protection and mental health awareness. 

Vicky Church, chair of the IPTF, said the organisation was “thrilled” to join forces with MIMHC. 

Churcher added: “This partnership underscores our shared dedication to the wellbeing of advisers, ensuring they have the necessary mental health support.” 

The IPTF and MIMHC will work together to create a support system for mortgage and protection advisers, such as promoting initiatives that prioritise overall health and security. 

Jason Berry (pictured), co-founder of MIMHC and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, said: “Collaborating with the IPTF allows us to extend our reach and impact, encouraging a healthier, more resilient industry workforce.” 

Matt Martin, chair of MIMHC’s signatory Steering Group and head of national accounts at Virgin Money, added: “Encouraging conversation and educating advisers so they know where to turn for support is crucial. This partnership helps deliver.” 

In its mortgage broker survey, MIMHC found that a fifth of professionals in the sector said their mental health was poor or of concern, an increase from the 14% who said the same last year. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.