Smith joins Molo Finance as senior BDM

  • 14/08/2024
Molo Finance has appointed John Smith as its senior business development manager (BDM).

Smith brings 20 years of experience to the role at Molo Finance, and joins from Octane Capital, where he was a BDM for nearly a year. 

Before that, he was a senior regional account manager at West One Loans for over a year, and prior to that, he spent just over five years at Masthaven Bank as its national account manager for first charge mortgages. 

Smith has worked in a number of intermediary-facing and underwriting roles at Bluestone, Aldermore Bank, Platform and Alliance and Leicester. 

During his time in financial services, Smith has worked with product launch teams and has been recognised by the British Mortgage Awards (BMA). 

At Molo Finance, Smith will be based in the South East region and work with key partners nationwide. 

Martin Sims (pictured, left), distribution director at Molo Finance, said: “I am so pleased to welcome John to the team. He is committed to focusing exclusively on supporting our intermediary partners. Armed with his knowledge and enthusiasm, he is adding value from day one.” 

Smith (pictured, right) added: “Joining Molo during this exciting phase is a fantastic opportunity for me. I am eager to contribute to the company’s growth and help to build its future initiatives.” 

This month, ColCap Financial purchased the remaining 20% stake in Molo, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. ColCap enabled the digital buy-to-let (BTL) lender to resume lending in 2022 after it suspended operations, citing market volatility at the time.

