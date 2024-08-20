You are here: Home - News -

News

Marsden BS makes series of changes to expat mortgage criteria

by:
  • 20/08/2024
  • 0
Marsden BS makes series of changes to expat mortgage criteria
Marsden Building Society has revised its lending criteria for expat mortgage borrowers.

This includes a change that will see Marsden Building Society accept borrowers who are British National Overseas Persons (BNOPs) and foreign nationals. 

The mutual will consider BNOPs for expat residential and expat buy-to-let (BTL) products up to 75% loan to value (LTV). Marsden Building Society will also consider foreign nationals for the same products, as long as they have a permanent right to reside, indefinite leave to remain, or pre-settled or settled status. 

Foreign nationals from a high-risk country will require a referral. 

Borrowers with skilled worker visas, formerly T2 visas, will be accepted on expat residential mortgages if they have secured employment in certain sectors within the UK. 

They must have a job offer and certificate of sponsorship from an approved UK-based employer to qualify for immigration status. 

Foreign nationals with skilled worker visas must have an income of at least £25,000 per year for sole applicants, or £35,000 for joint applicants. They must prove they have resided in the UK for at least 12 months and have at least 12 months on their visa at the time of application. 

Marsden Building Society will accept gifted deposits of up to 25% of the full deposit, and this must be from an immediate family member who does not originate from a high-risk country. 

The mutual has also reduced the minimum age at application from 25 to 21 for both expat residential and expat BTL cases. 

It said these changes would offer greater flexibility and accessibility to expat borrowers.

Donna Barclay, head of lending at Marsden Building Society, said: “We’re always reviewing and adapting our products to meet the evolving needs of our borrowers. Feedback from our intermediary partners is vital to shaping our service, so we’re excited to unveil these significant revisions to our expat lending criteria.

“These adjustments reflect our commitment to providing specialist mortgage solutions for brokers and their clients and we’re confident that our revised criteria will be well-received by our expat borrowers.” 

Earlier this month, the Marsden Building Society added three-year fixed rate mortgage options for holiday let borrowers.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

What time would you prefer the first Mortgage Solutions newsletter to be sent?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.