  • 29/08/2024
Foundation Home Loans introduces consumer BTL criteria
Foundation Home Loans has introduced consumer buy-to-let (BTL) as standard criteria across its Buy to Let by Foundation and Solutions by Foundation ranges.

Consumer BTL is usually found when a property is inherited from a relative, and the applicant or borrower has moved in with a partner and wants to let out the property or an applicant or borrower has moved for work but wants to keep the property and let it out. 

Consumer BTL borrowing can also be suitable where an applicant or borrower is remortgaging their current main residence to a BTL mortgage, and is raising capital to purchase a new main residence. 

Consumer BTL borrowing is only open to individual borrowers who are remortgaging their properties, not limited company or portfolio landlord applicants.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Extending our criteria to include consumer buy-to-let as standard is a highly positive step for both our business and the broader buy-to-let market. This change allows us to serve the needs of ‘accidental landlords’ by providing them with the opportunity to secure a buy-to-let mortgage on a property they may have inherited or previously occupied. 

“It’s a significant policy shift that enables us to address the needs of a larger segment of the landlord community, further solidifying our position as an innovative, trusted and forward-thinking lender in the buy-to-let space as we work towards meeting our ambitious lending targets for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.” 

Last week, Foundation Home Loans announced a series of mortgage rate reductions across its residential products.

