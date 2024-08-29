You are here: Home - News -

TSB cuts fixed rates by up to 0.5%; Bath BS boosts lending at 95% LTV – round-up

  • 29/08/2024
TSB cuts fixed rates by up to 0.5%; Bath BS boosts lending at 95% LTV – round-up
TSB is lowering residential, buy-to-let (BTL), product transfer and additional borrowing fixed rates by up to 0.5%.

The fixed rate changes will come into force from 30 August.

Within its residential range, its two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals from 75% to 85% and 90% to 95% loan to value (LTV) will decrease by 0.05%, while two- and three-year fixed remortgage deals will fall by up to 0.45%.

In its BTL range, two- and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage products will decrease by up to 0.15% and its product end dates will be moved to the end of January.

TSB is adding residential product transfer two-year fixed rates up to 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee, and its product end dates have been extended to January.

The firm is also lowering residential product transfer two-, three- and five-year fixed rates by around 0.5%. BTL two- and five-year fixed rates up to 75% LTV will fall by up to 0.15%.

On the additional borrowing side, residential two-, three- and five-year fixed rates will decrease by around 0.5% and BTL two- and five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.15%. Product end dates will be moved out to the end of January.

TSB last lowered rates for first-time buyer and homemover deals last week.

 

Bath BS ups max lending at 95% LTV

Bath Building Society has increased the maximum lending amount at 95% LTV for residential mortgages for home purchase and remortgage.

The maximum lending limit has gone up from £500,000 to £650,000. The change will allow more first-time buyers and movers with “limited deposits or equity to access higher lending amounts”.

The lender said that the maximum lending limits at 80% LTV for standard residential products will stay at £1.5m.

