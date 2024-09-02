Murdoch-owned REA Group confirms it is considering Rightmove buyout

Australian digital advertising firm and operator of property websites, REA Group, has confirmed it is considering making a cash and share offer for Rightmove.

Murdoch-family owned News Corp is the parent company of REA Group.

REA Group said it had not approached Rightmove about a possible deal, however, but said it identified “clear similarities” between REA and Rightmove with both holding “leading market positions in the core residential business”.

It also said the two firms have “highly aligned cultural values”.

REA said it saw a “transformational opportunity” to apply its capabilities and expertise to enhance consumer value and create a global digital property company with top positions in Australia and the UK.

A statement on the consideration said: “The REA board believes the enlarged group would represent a highly attractive investment opportunity for both REA and Rightmove shareholders, combining robust growth with strong margins and significant cash generation, enabling continued capital appreciation and shareholder returns.

“REA therefore considers that a combination of the two businesses would provide a significant opportunity to unlock shareholder value.”

REA said it had a long history of growth and track record of building businesses to create platforms which have “transformed the way people experience property”.

By acquiring Rightmove, the firm said it would “enhance the UK property experience for buyers, sellers and renters”.

The firm said there was no certainty an offer for Rightmove would be made but noted it had until 30 September to announce its firm intention to make an offer for Rightmove.

REA Group operates residential and commercial property websites in Australia, as well as a flat share website and a property research website.

It also owns Australian mortgage broking franchise Mortgage Choice Pty, and property data provider PropTrack Pty.

In its full-year results released this month, REA Group saw its net profit after tax fall 15% annually to $303m (£154m).

For the year ending 2023, Rightmove reported an operating profit of £258m, up from £241.3m the year before.