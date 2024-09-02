The Exeter brings on Warman as chief risk officer

The Exeter has appointed Gary Warman as its chief risk officer, effective 1 September, subject to regulatory approval.

At The Exeter as chief risk officer, he will oversee its “risk management strategy and ensuring its control framework meet their regulatory obligations” and offer risk advice to its executive and main board.

Warman joins from Aon, where he has been the global life and health consulting leader at Aon Strategy and Technology Group for over a year.

In the role he set up and led the business, achieving “significant growth and collaboration across Aon’s existing business lines”.

Prior to Aon, he worked at Royal London for more than eight years, most recently as finance systems and change director. He also held senior roles of finance director for its legacy division and head of financial risk, wealth and capital oversight.

Before that, Warman was a director at Deloitte for nearly six years and was previously head of life and pensions for JPMorgan Chase.

He also worked as head of finance for distribution at Pearl Assurance for around a decade.

Isobel Langton, CEO of The Exeter, said: “I am delighted to welcome Gary to The Exeter as he undertakes his new role as chief risk officer. Gary has vast experience across many senior leadership roles within financial services and his expertise and ambition align perfectly with our strategy, vision, and values.

“I am sure he will make a significant contribution to the future success of our business.”

Warman added: “Joining The Exeter is an exciting opportunity to contribute to an ambitious company that truly puts its members and advisers at the heart of everything it does.

“I look forward to working with a fantastic team to deliver our future business strategy and provide even greater peace of mind for our customers.”

The Exeter recently appointed Michael Payne as its chief financial officer and brought on Tim Weaver as its head of customer experience for claims.