Recruitment platform 1st Call 4 Advisers launches

  • 05/09/2024
1st Call 4 Advisers, a recruitment platform for mortgage and protection advisers, has launched to “reshape the recruitment landscape” in the sector.

The firm is a subsidiary of mortgage advice firm 1st Call 4 Mortgages, which already employs 75 advisers. 

Through the platform, mortgage and protection advisers will join 1st Call 4 Mortgages, while protection-only advisers will be recruited to 1st Call 4 Protection, a trading style of the main firm. 

The directly authorised firm will employ advisers on a self-employment basis while supporting them with their professional development and compliance. 

Christopher Hall, director of recruitment and training at 1st Call 4 Advisers and 1st Call 4 Mortgages, said: “Our mission is to provide an unparalleled experience for our advisers. 

“We understand that success in this industry comes from freedom to advise coupled with the right support and choice of resources. That’s why we offer an industry-leading, self-employed package that allows our advisers to flourish without unnecessary constraints.” 

The launch of 1st Call 4 Advisers follows a rebranding of the company, which included a new website, logo, business cards, the integration of new technology, and the implementation of lead-generating systems.

The company is actively seeking advisers with some industry experience who want to further their careers in a “supportive and dynamic environment”. 

The firm said it would focus on quality over quantity and wanted to attract the sector’s top talent. 

Hall added: “Advisers choose to work with us because we respect their independence while offering the guidance and resources they need to achieve their goals. 

“Our recent rebrand is just the beginning of the exciting journey ahead, and we are eager to welcome new advisers to our team.” 

