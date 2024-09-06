MPowered Mortgages slashes three-year fixed rates

MPowered Mortgages will lower three-year fixed purchase and remortgage rates, the fifth time it has cut rates since August.

The change to MPowered Mortgages’ three-year no-fee fixed rates will come into force from 7 September.

The three-year fixed rates are 4.37% for 65% loan to value (LTV), 4.49% for 70% LTV, 4.51% for 75% LTV and 4.75% for 80% LTV.

Three-year fixed remortgage rates with cashback or fee-saver options on £999 and fee-free options have been cut by up to 0.2%.

It is the fifth time the lender has cut the rates since the start of August, with the latest cut taking place near the end of the month, with core rates for two-, three- and five-year deals impacted.

The firm has also announced a revised pricing structure by 5% LTV bands, which the firm says it “believes is a fairer way to price mortgage products”.

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are delighted to be cutting rates for the fifth time since the start of August. Competition heating up between lenders is making now an ideal opportunity for borrowers to get their first foot on the ladder.

“We would nevertheless urge borrowers to seek advice so that they both find the best deal that suits their needs as well as the best deal based on true cost, not just those with headline-grabbing rates.”