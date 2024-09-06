Square 1 to host 2024 Mortgage Market Debate event

Square 1 Media has announced the date of the 2024 Mortgage Market Debate.

The mortgage marketing agency said the debate would take place in London on 20 November.

The event will see a hand-picked panel debate all the latest talking points and issues facing the UK mortgage and specialist finance market over the course of 90 minutes.

The debate will take place in front of an audience of senior decision-makers that include lenders and businesses from across the market.

Hand-picked panel

The theme of the session will be ‘What do you think of it so far/What should happen next? The UK mortgage and housing market five months into a Labour Government.”

The panel session will be chaired by Victoria Hartley, a former group editor at AE3 Media and now client services director at Square 1 Media.

The panel will include Simon Allsop, CFO of Chetwood Bank, as well as Esther Dijkstra, the managing director of intermediaries at Lloyds Banking Group.

Also taking part is Charles Roe, director of mortgages at UK Finance, Barry Carter, CEO of Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, and Hamish Simmie, associate director of residential research and consultancy at Savills.

Venue

The debate will take place in London at the Honourable Society Of The Inner Temple.

Paul Hunt, managing director of Square 1 Media, said: “Since holding the inaugural Mortgage Market Debate in May last year, we have been planning the next one for a while.

“Therefore, with the recent election, it seemed a fantastic opportunity to get the industry together to discuss views and findings from the first few months of a new Government.

“A huge thanks to all the panellists who have agreed to take part and we will look forward to a lively and entertaining debate.”

Sponsors

The event’s headline sponsor, CLSQ, is a long-established property data, technology and insurance provider, with additional sponsors including Cherry, Finova, Pegasus Insight and Qualis Credit Risk.

Spencer Wyer, strategic development director at CLSQ, said: “I attended the first Mortgage Market Debate with a colleague and we were really impressed by the number of senior decision-makers in the room as well as the calibre of the frank and open debate.

“At CLSQ, we are launching some exciting initiatives in the coming months that we believe will be a game-changer for the industry and sponsorship of the Mortgage Market Debate gives us the opportunity to get in front of the right people, at the same time as engaging in one of the few mortgage events tailored specifically for exec-level attendees.

“I want to thank Square 1 Media for creating such a unique mortgage industry event and inviting CLSQ to be the headline sponsor.”