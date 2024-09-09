OMS appoints Andrews as marketing and partnerships head

In her role as OMS’ marketing and partnerships head, Andrews will oversee the “introduction and management” of third-party partnerships and continue spearheading the marketing strategy for the firm.

This will involve managing and maintaining relationships with third-party integration partners, ensuring that partnerships deliver maximum value and identifying new collaboration opportunities.

She will also manage training and development initiatives, cross-functional collaboration and strategic planning.

Andrews has worked at OMS for around a year, initially joining as the head of marketing. Prior to that, she was the marketing manager of financial services for over two years.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “Jodie is a natural fit to manage the relationships with our key partners and we are delighted that Jodie has agreed to take on this additional responsibility.

“Her deep understanding of the financial services industry, combined with her strategic insight and dedication as well as her customer-focused approach, has already had a significant impact on our business.”

He added: “In this new role, she will not only continue to elevate our brand and marketing efforts but also strengthen our relationships with key partners, driving even greater value for our clients. We have no doubt that Jodie’s leadership will be instrumental in the continued success and growth of OMS.”

Andrews said: “I’m incredibly excited to take on this new role at OMS and to have the opportunity to work more closely with our partners and clients. My focus will be on fostering strong, collaborative relationships that enhance the value we deliver to brokers and lenders, while also ensuring our marketing strategies align with our growth objectives.

“I look forward to building on the great work we’ve done so far and further enhancing the value and reach of OMS.”