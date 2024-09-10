AMI calls for applications for next chief executive

Industry body the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) is searching for a successor to replace the outgoing chief executive Robert Sinclair.

Sinclair has held the position of chief executive of AMI for more than decade and plans to retire at the end of the year.

Sinclair helped to establish AMI as an independent entity in 2012, having previously worked for its former trade body AIFA in 2006.

He was initially responsible for its subsidiary the Association of Finance Brokers (AFB) at the time and, in 2008, AMI.

Leading the search for Sinclair’s successor, Andrew Montlake (pictured), chair of AMI, said the next chief executive needed to bring their own experiences of the financial services market to the role, honing them to build respect from both brokers and regulators. They also need to have constructive engagement with regulators, government, mortgage lenders and other trade bodies.

He added: “The AMI board are looking for someone who understands the intricacies of the mortgage market, has the gravitas to represent brokers at the highest levels, and possesses the passion for ensuring that the intermediary sector continues to thrive.

“As Robert bids farewell, we offer him our heartfelt thanks for his service and leadership. He has truly been a pillar of the industry and leaves behind an organisation that is stronger, more resilient, and more respected than ever before.”

Applications are open until Friday 27 September. A job description is available on the AMI website.

Prospective candidates should submit their CV together with a covering letter to Andrew Montlake at amichair@coreco.co.uk.