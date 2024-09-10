You are here: Home - News -

News

AMI calls for applications for next chief executive

by:
  • 10/09/2024
  • 0
AMI calls for applications for next chief executive
Industry body the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) is searching for a successor to replace the outgoing chief executive Robert Sinclair.

Sinclair has held the position of chief executive of AMI for more than decade and plans to retire at the end of the year.

Sinclair helped to establish AMI as an independent entity in 2012, having previously worked for its former trade body AIFA in 2006.

He was initially responsible for its subsidiary the Association of Finance Brokers (AFB) at the time and, in 2008, AMI.

Leading the search for Sinclair’s successor, Andrew Montlake (pictured), chair of AMI, said the next chief executive needed to bring their own experiences of the financial services market to the role, honing them to build respect from both brokers and regulators. They also need to have constructive engagement with regulators, government, mortgage lenders and other trade bodies.

He added: “The AMI board are looking for someone who understands the intricacies of the mortgage market, has the gravitas to represent brokers at the highest levels, and possesses the passion for ensuring that the intermediary sector continues to thrive.

“As Robert bids farewell, we offer him our heartfelt thanks for his service and leadership. He has truly been a pillar of the industry and leaves behind an organisation that is stronger, more resilient, and more respected than ever before.”

Applications are open until Friday 27 September. A job description is available on the AMI website.

Prospective candidates should submit their CV together with a covering letter to Andrew Montlake at amichair@coreco.co.uk.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.