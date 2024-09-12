You are here: Home - News -

News

PRA publishes Basel 3.1 statement with updated mortgage lending rules

by:
  • 12/09/2024
  • 0
PRA publishes Basel 3.1 statement with updated mortgage lending rules
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has issued a near-final policy statement on Basel 3.1 standards, which will affect how banks and building societies lend.

It said the changes to the draft policy were “appropriate to reflect risks in a more proportionate manner, reduce operational burden on firms, enhance the relative standing of the UK and improve the clarity of rules in a manner that aligns with the PRA’s statutory objectives”. 

The policy does not apply to banks and building societies that qualify as small domestic deposit takers, meaning their average assets do not exceed £20bn. Separate rules have been published for this kind of lender. 

 

Mortgage lending proposals

The PRA originally proposed introducing a definition for residential real estate, which would have excluded care homes, purpose-built student accommodation, and property that was predominantly used for holiday lets. 

Based on feedback mainly relating to holiday lets and suggestions that they should be considered residential property, this rule has been removed. 

It also proposed introducing criteria for a loan to be determined as ‘regulatory real estate exposure’, with the requirement that it is a finished property. Where this requirement was not met, the PRA suggested classifying it as ‘other real estate’ with a higher risk weight. 

After receiving feedback that this could impact self-build mortgages as they would not meet the finished property clause, the PRA decided this would not be proportionate to the risk associated and will exempt self-build mortgages from this rule. 

It also amended a proposed rule to bring in criteria to determine whether the repayment of a loan was “materially dependent on the cash flows generated by the property”. 

The PRA suggested a policy to automatically apply this to houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). 

This was changed to exclude HMOs from the requirement and assess them in the same way as other residential real estate. 

It retained its proposal to apply a loan splitting approach to second charge mortgages where there are charges on the property not held by the lender, to reflect other charges on the property and the risk of the second charge lender’s exposures. 

The regulator said second charge mortgages were “generally riskier” than first charge mortgages as “even if recoveries are maximised, the second charge holder does not receive any recoveries until the first charge holder is fully paid”. 

It has also announced a simpler, more risk-sensitive approach to residential property valuations and lower capital requirements for small and medium enterprise (SME) exposures, which it said would make it easier for firms to lend to SMEs.

Regarding residential and commercial property valuations, the PRA proposed the value of the property should be the value at origination and when a lender issues a new mortgage for purchase or a new mortgage for an existing or new borrower for the property securing the loan. 

It said the valuation of a property should be “appraised using prudently conservative valuation criteria”. In a speech today, the Bank of England’s director of prudential policy, Phil Evans, said this would prevent the disadvantaging of long-term products such as lifetime mortgages.

This requirement has been maintained but amended to introduce a revaluation ‘backstop’ that would require lenders to obtain an updated valuation every five years. 

However, where the loan amount is more than £2.6m or 5% of the lender’s funds, it must get an updated valuation every three years, which the PRA said reflected the greater risk of loss in the event of a default where the property was inaccurately valued. 

Additionally, if the most recent valuation has been obtained because of a market-wide fall in property prices, a lender must either get an updated one either three or five years after this valuation or update this either three or five years after the most recent origination before the last valuation. 

The Basel 3.1 standards will be effective from 1 January 2026. 

 

PRA supporting growth

Simon Hills, director of prudential policy at UK Finance, said: “We welcome the announcement from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) on its plans to implement Basel 3.1 in the UK. The PRA has made a number of important changes to its initial proposals, which will help support lending and growth in the economy, most notably around the overall capital impact and the approach to SME and infrastructure lending. Delaying the implementation date to 1 January 2026 gives firms more time to get ready. 

“We also welcome the new set of rules for smaller banks as they simplify the approach to capital for these firms and will help support competition in the UK banking sector. 

“We look forward to working with our members and the regulator as we prepare for the new rules coming into force.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/