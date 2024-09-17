Aldermore adds BTL limited edition deals; CHL Mortgages slashes BTL rates – round-up

For new customers, the lender’s BTL limited edition rates will be cut by up to 0.2% for both two and five-year fixed rates up to 75% loan to value (LTV).

The BTL limited edition products are available for individual and company landlords with both single and multiple residential investment properties.

For individual and company landlords with single residential investment properties, pricing begins from 4.69% with a 3% fee for a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV and goes up to 5.59% for a five-year fixed rate deal with no fee at the same LTV tier.

Regarding multi-property products for individual and company landlords with residential investment properties, pricing starts from 4.64% at 75% LTV with a 3% fee on a two-year term and rises to 5.54% for a no-fee five-year fixed rate.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “It’s a lively mortgage market right now, which presents opportunities for brokers supporting landlords who are looking to expand their portfolios. These products give brokers more choice, reflecting Aldermore’s commitment to backing them in meeting their clients’ evolving needs.”

Aldermore lowered buy-to-let and residential rates by up to 0.5% last month.

CHL Mortgages lowers BTL limited edition rates

CHL Mortgages is cutting BTL limited edition rates by up to 0.2%, so its two-year fixed rate deals begin from 3.67% and five-year fixed rates start from 4.24%.

Landlords looking to buy small houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit freehold blocks up to six bedrooms or units can access five-year fixed rates from 4.28%.

Individual and limited company landlords are eligible and have a range of fee options with LTVs going up to 75%.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages, said: “This latest round of rate reductions shows our commitment to making sure brokers have the products their customers need at their disposal.

“By reducing our rates by up to 20bps, customers now have even greater choice when selecting a product and the reductions will help when it comes to calculating affordability.”