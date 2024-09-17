Coventry BS makes application submissions more straightforward

Brokers will now be able to submit new business buy-to-let cases, residential new build and interest-only applications through Coventry Building Society’s mortgage sales and originations (MSO) platform.

The mutual said this change would save brokers time, allow them to track cases with real-time email notifications, access documents and amend cases in one place.

Coventry Building Society said cases submitted through the system tended to go to offer one day faster than applications not processed through the MSO.

Brokers who are not yet registered to use the system can sign up via an online registration.

Jonathan Stinton (pictured), head of intermediaries at Coventry Building Society, said: “We know brokers want to spend less time at their computer and more time helping their clients – and the rollout of our new system will help them do just that. Our investment in this technology underscores our commitment to make it as straightforward as possible for brokers to partner with us.

“We’re always looking for ways we can use technology to enhance our service, without replacing human interactions – and this launch marks the next step on our journey. Brokers have already been using our MSO system for new residential applications and like-for-like product transfers, and they’ve found it to be incredibly user-friendly, and a great timesaver. We’re confident that rolling out this technology will be another huge gain for brokers and their support staff.”

Last week, the mutual lowered select residential and buy-to-let mortgage rates.