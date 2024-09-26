Virgin Money lowers high-LTV residential deals, remortgage and BTL exclusives

Virgin Money will reduced select high-loan-to-value (LTV) purchase rates, remortgage and buy-to-let (BTL) exclusive products.

The changes to the select high-LTV residential deals, remortgage and BTL exclusives will come into force from 27 September.

Within its purchase range, its five-year fixed rate fee-saver will fall by 0.04% to 4.99% and its two-year fixed rate fee-free offering will decrease by 0.06% to 5.58%.

On the remortgage side, select two- and five-year fixed rates will be cut by up to 0.15%, starting from 3.96%.

Select product transfer two-, three- and five-year fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.15%, beginning from 3.79%.

Regarding BTL exclusives, two- and five-year fixed rates with a 1% fee will decrease by up to 0.14%, starting from 4.07%.

Select BTL exclusive two- and five-year fixed rates with a 3% fee will be cut by up to 0.07%, beginning from 3.73%.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £2,195 fee will fall by 0.02% to 4.16%.