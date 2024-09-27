Coventry BS cuts all owner-occupier rates; Hanley Economic BS launches homemover/remortgage special – round-up

Coventry Building Society has lowered all owner-occupier products by up to 0.27% for standard deals.

The lender will also reduce offset, interest-only and offset interest-only deals, which will fall by around 0.53% in its owner-occupier range.

Highlights of the owner-occupier cuts include its five-year fixed rate at 65% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee, which is priced at 3.69%.

Its two-year fixed rate offset mortgage at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is priced at 4.88%.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “These reductions across our owner-occupier range come hot on the heels of last week’s reductions to our buy-to-let products.

“The BTL changes, and the greater choice they provide borrowers, have been very popular and we expect brokers and their clients will also like the competitive rates that we’ve announced today.”

Hanley Economic BS brings out fee-free two-year fixed rate homemover and remortgage special

Hanley Economic Building Society has introduced a fee-free two-year fixed rate homemover and remortgage special.

The product has a headline rate of 4.99% and is available up to 80% LTV. There is a free valuation and £250 cashback paid on completion.

There is a minimum loan size of £30,000 and maximum loan size of £1.25m at 50% LTV, £1m at 60% LTV and £500,000 at 80% LTV.

David Lownds, head of products and marketing at Hanley Economic Building Society, said: “This product offers a highly competitive option for homeowners at a time when we are experiencing increasing activity levels, with the potential for even more positive movement across the wider housing market as we enter Q4.

“By reducing upfront costs, we’re making it easier for people to take advantage of the opportunities emerging in the market, whether they’re moving or remortgaging. And our personalised approach ensures that borrowers and our intermediary partners receive the tailored support they need to confidently navigate the homeownership journey.”