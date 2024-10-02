Exclusive: Smartr365 to hold broker event with Nationwide, Experian and Iress

Mortgage broker software and client relationship management (CRM) provider Smartr365 will be holding an in-person event in collaboration with Nationwide, Experian and Iress this month.

The event, ‘Take Control of Your Mortgage Business’, will take place on 11 October at Nationwide’s 1 Threadneedle Street office in London, EC2R 8AY, from 9:15am to 11am.

It will be aimed at mortgage advisers to give them the opportunity to learn from experts regarding how to boost efficiency within their mortgage business using tools and integrations.

The event will cover topics including economic insights from Nationwide, ways to leverage data from Experian to save time, and how to submit applications to lenders using SmartrConnect.

Attendees will also hear how they can save up to three hours on each mortgage case by using Smartr365’s technology.

Last year, Nationwide approved the use of Experian Open Banking through Smartr365, removing the need for applicants to manually gather their statements for brokers.

This year, the function was enhanced to allow mortgage brokers to carry out credit checks on their clients using the Open Banking technology.

Guest speakers spanning the industry will be present at the event, including representatives from Nationwide, Experian, Iress and Smartr365.

Ben Flint, whose appointment as chief revenue officer at Smartr365 was announced this week, said: “This event is a unique opportunity for mortgage brokers to understand how they can use the latest technology to enhance their business efficiency.

“Our collaboration with Nationwide and Experian will showcase real-time solutions that can help streamline operations and improve broker productivity.”

To reserve a place at the event, visit the Eventbrite page here.