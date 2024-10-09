Hinckley and Rugby BS adds fixed rates for complex income borrowers

Hinckley and Rugby Building Society has launched its first range of fixed rate mortgages within its specialist range.

The mutual’s specialist offering of mortgages is for borrowers with unusual or complex circumstances, such as people with irregular income, irregular employment, credit blips or who want to purchase unique properties.

Hinckley and Rugby Building Society has launched two- and five-year fixes to the specialist range up to 90% loan to value (LTV).

The products have been added following broker demand.

This includes a two-year fix up to 80% LTV with a £999 fee, priced at 6.59%. There is a rate of 6.79% up to 90% LTV.

The five-year fix up to 80% LTV with a £999 fee has a rate of 5.95%, or 6.15% up to 90% LTV.

Sponsored Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

These are available to first-time buyers, homemovers and remortgagors.

Chris Holmes (pictured), senior product and proposition manager at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society, said: “We have introduced fixed rates for the first time on our specialist products, following feedback from our broker partners that highlighted a clear demand. By introducing fixed rate options, we’re offering a greater range of product choices for borrowers with unusual circumstances who also value certainty over their repayments.

“At Hinckley and Rugby, we understand that every borrower’s circumstances are unique. These products are part of our ongoing effort to provide specialist solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients. Whether they are seeking lower LTVs or higher ones, we remain focused on offering flexible, competitive options that work for both first-time buyers and those moving up the housing ladder.”

Earlier this month, the mutual made changes to its criteria for income flex and residential mortgages.