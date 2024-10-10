The Finance Planning Group chooses Acre as primary tech platform

Mortgage brokerage the Finance Planning Group (FPG) has selected intermediary platform Acre as its primary tech platform.

The FPG is currently in the process of onboarding its 100 advisers onto Acre, which includes a client relationship management (CRM) platform, mortgage and protection sourcing, and automated suitability reports.

The FPG said the partnership marked its strategy of using the latest technology to deliver good customer outcomes.

It said the decision to appoint Acre came after a “competitive selection process”. Acre was chosen because of its adviser-centric proposition and continuous technology development.

Brokers can use the system to collect client information and produce insights that will recommend affordable, suitable solutions.

The two firms are also working together to bolster the FPG’s risk control requirements by utilising Acre’s compliance management system.

Sponsored Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Mark Ninnim, finance planning group director at the FPG, said: “Acre’s refreshing approach to making the mortgage journey smoother, quicker and easier for everyone is why we chose them over market incumbents. They listen to brokers’ needs and continuously extend the platform to be even better – from productivity gains like digital ID verification to credit reports pre-populating the fact-find.

“Acre allows us to improve our customer experience, as we are already finding.”

Justus Brown, founder and CEO of Acre, added: “FPG’s reputation as a well-respected brokerage is built upon an ethos of strong customer relationships and looking after their brokers. It’s an approach we echo at Acre.

“We are excited to be working with FPG and see them gain from our game-changing technology – boosting their service standard with clients and easing the pressures of brokers’ jobs.”

This year, Acre revealed it had seen the usage of its platform double in the past 12 months and that it was on track to complete £20bn in mortgages.