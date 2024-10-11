Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/10/2024

This week, a possible change in the direction of mortgage rates caught readers' eyes as it was suggested that the pricing war may be ending.

TSB receiving a fine for its treatment of borrowers in financial difficulty also was most read this week, as was Santander’s Jeffrey Krampah-Williams’ analysis into what impact the lower stamp duty threshold might have on the property market when it ends in March next year.

The news that millennials were the first generation to see mortgage costs rise in the latter half of the term was also a top story for mortgage broker readers, while four senior appointments at Paragon Bank was of interest.