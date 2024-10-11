user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/10/2024

This week, a possible change in the direction of mortgage rates caught readers' eyes as it was suggested that the pricing war may be ending.

TSB receiving a fine for its treatment of borrowers in financial difficulty also was most read this week, as was Santander’s Jeffrey Krampah-Williams’ analysis into what impact the lower stamp duty threshold might have on the property market when it ends in March next year.

The news that millennials were the first generation to see mortgage costs rise in the latter half of the term was also a top story for mortgage broker readers, while four senior appointments at Paragon Bank was of interest.

 

Mortgage rate war comes to possible ‘halt’ as swap rates creep up

Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends

Could the stamp duty threshold change bring another rush of activity? – Krampah-Williams

TSB receives £10.9m fine for ‘woeful’ treatment of borrowers in arrears

Paragon Bank makes four senior sales promotions

Barclays and Clydesdale announce round of mortgage rate reductions – round-up

Millennials are first generation to face mortgage misery in second half of loan term

Annual house price rise of 4.7% highest since November 2022 – Halifax

More landlords will exit sector if Renters’ Rights Bill goes ahead

The British New Homes Senate 2024 in pictures

Brownfield passports could be ‘golden ticket or Pandora’s box’ for new build

Santander announces rate increases up to 0.22%

Penrith BS resumes expat resi and foreign currency lending

Santander pulls select mortgages; Melton BS and TML cut rates – round-up

