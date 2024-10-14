user.first_name
Zephyr Homeloans to greenlight £5m+ cases in ‘white glove’ service

Zephyr Homeloans will consider lending more than £5m on buy-to-let (BTL) cases as part of its ‘white glove’ service for portfolio landlords.

As part of the service, brokers with eligible landlord clients will be given a dedicated business development manager (BDM) to assist with applications.

Regular meetings with the lender, broker, conveyancer and a single underwriter will be included.

A £200 application fee for the service will apply to the first portfolio property only, providing all applications take place within a six-week period.

Andrew Rowe, head of sales at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “Brokers working on complex lending on behalf of their landlord customers who own a number of properties deserve a bespoke service so they can best support them.”

Last month, Zephyr Homeloans cut mortgage rates on its fixed range, with lower pricing offered to landlords with energy-efficient properties.

buy-to-let mortgage
Zephyr Homeloans