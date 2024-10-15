Acre launches Consumer Duty dashboard

Acre has launched its Consumer Duty dashboard to help brokers ensure they are compliant with regulatory standards.

The dashboard allows brokers to monitor their own cases, while managers can keep an eye on their team’s performance.

Meanwhile, networks and larger firms can track compliance across multiple firms and self-employed advisers.

The dashboard features live data analysis and continuously monitors all client and case information.

Key metrics that are tracked include the number of cases with amended standard fees, lender and insurer concentration, and service levels for vulnerable customers compared to all clients.

It means brokers can assess their practices in real time and make informed decisions.

Sponsored Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

The dashboard can focus on specific Consumer Duty outcomes, including products and services, price and value, consumer understanding, and consumer support.

Acre’s Consumer Duty dashboard is already available for several clients and will be rolled out to all customers in the coming months.

Justus Brown, chief executive and founder of Acre, said: “Since Consumer Duty came into force last summer, the industry has seen a marked shift in the way they do business.

“We’ve built the Acre Consumer Duty dashboard to deliver tangible metrics of what that looks like.

“This way, everyone can truly understand how the demands of such regulations are impacting their business.

“Acre has always believed in compliance by design where technology helps ensure the right advice is given – and this is another example of how this innovative approach can improve brokers’ business performance.”

Darren Polson, head of mortgage operations at Aberdein Considine, said: “We have been privileged to be one of the first to have access to Acre’s Consumer Duty dashboard and it has not disappointed.

“The information presented is clear, well laid out and visually impressive, with clear consideration of what us, as brokers, need to meet Consumer Duty requirements.

“It reassures us that we can quantify commentary when looking at the four outcomes, especially in areas like lender details, average case times and what percentage of cases are higher risk.”