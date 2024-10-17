LSL’s Hollingworth opens up about mental health in MIMHC video

Emma Hollingworth, chief distribution officer of LSL’s financial services division, has spoken on video about her mental health journey.

Hollingworth, who joined LSL earlier this year, took part in the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) interview series to share her challenges with her mental health, workplace stress and changes in her personal life.

Hollingworth (pictured) said: “We work in a highly pressurised sector, and I now know how essential it is to take care of your physical health as well as your mental health in order to be your best self.

“There are frequently several factors that combine to impact your emotional wellbeing, and I personally found the onset of the menopause a trigger, as I was that young I didn’t realise it was the menopause, but it really did affect my mental health. On that occasion, I became physically unable to function and wanted to retreat from everyday life, which I now recognise to have been a form of burnout.

“But I’ve learned from these experiences and now know it’s essential to realise when you’re not coping, be absolutely honest with yourself and take appropriate action.”

In the video, Hollingworth discusses the importance of physical wellbeing and its relationship to emotional wellbeing.

She added: “For me, hot-pod yoga and rural walks with my dog prove immensely beneficial to my mental health.

“I’m also a firm believer in the importance of frank conversations with colleagues – including your company’s mental health advocate or HR team – as well as with trusted friends on those occasions when it’s necessary.”

MIMHC’s ‘Keep the Mental Health Conversation Going’ series was established to encourage positive change and supportive work environments where people feel comfortable seeking help and support.

To watch Hollingworth’s video, click here.

The organisation was launched to inspire conversations about emotional wellbeing and create a culture of openness and compassion in the mortgage sector.

Jason Berry, group sales director of Crystal Specialist Finance and co-founder of MIMHC, said: “This is the first time in one of MIMHC’s videos that an interviewee has discussed openly the clear links between good mental health and her physical wellbeing.

“When there’s a daily focus on delivering the right solution for others, it’s essential to focus on your own mental and physical wellbeing if you’re to be your best self.

“Being honest with yourself and others and knowing that you’ll be listened to and provided with appropriate support are essential components of good mental health – and the continued success of our sector.”