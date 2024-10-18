The Right Mortgage promotes Clark to head of lending

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has promoted Victoria Clark to the new position of head of lending.

Previously the head of equity release at The Right Mortgage, Clark will now take on the wider position of head of lending.

This role will focus on the development of the full The Right Mortgage lending proposition for all member firms and their advisers.

Clark will report to Amanda Wilson, but will also work closely with Amy Wilson, The Right Mortgage’s head of insurance, and Anita White, the head of lender and provider relationships.

She will also be looking at new accreditation areas, alongside driving growth and new initiatives to support advisers.

Clark has worked at The Right Mortgage for almost seven years in various roles, with a previous focus on later life lending and equity release.

Sponsored Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Additionally, she is a director of The Later Life Lending Network, which is The Right Mortgage’s later life lending proposition.

Clark (pictured) said: “I’m very excited to be taking this next step within the network in this new head of lending role. Having specialised in equity release and later life lending for the last six years, the growth into all other lending options as a whole is a natural progression, and even more so with the mainstream-later life lending line becoming more blurred among borrowers and the lending/product propositions they can access.

“We have some intriguing new initiatives planned for our members in terms of new adviser accreditations and future developments. We are also going to be concentrating on sector-wide solutions as a whole, as opposed to single products, so we can showcase the wider diversification options available through our businesses and ultimately how we can help advisers deliver the positive solutions customers deserve.

“As part of my new role, I will be working hard on these projects with our various teams, and we will be letting members know of our new initiatives as they happen. It’s an exciting time for TRM as we broaden our offering to member firms.”