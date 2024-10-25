Assetz Capital launches 9.35% challenger bank development rate

Assetz Capital has launched a new 9.35% development finance rate to provide housebuilders with the cash injection they need at the start of their project.

It is aimed at providing housebuilders, brokers, and landowners with a fast and reliable financing solution up to 70% loan to gross development value (LTGDV) UK-wide.

At the same time, decisioning is also available within 24 hours on straightforward transactions.

Andrew Fraser, chief commercial officer at Assetz Capital, said: “We’re excited to bring this highly competitive 9.35% rate to market now, when developers are clearly emboldening to build out larger phases on their existing schemes or acquire more land.

“Our combination of 24-hour speed, service, and certainty of funding offers a real advantage to housebuilders and brokers who need a trusted partner to get on with their scheme in a flexible manner.

“With substantial volume ready to deploy for the long term, we’re keen to hear about new developments, particularly from landowners looking to make the most of the current market dynamics.”

Sponsored Building a better PRS for all With already complex regulation on landlords today and more changes on the horizon, Heather Cara, Sponsored by BM Solutions

Fraser added: “Our ability to stretch LTGDV beyond challenger banks in all locations, alongside keener pricing, is something that brokers and developers have been wanting, to enable new housing to be built at volume – and funded quickly.”

Earlier this year, Assetz launched an enhanced initial day one funding for development finance schemes up to 70% LTGDV.

This recent activity follows a period of significant lending growth for Assetz Capital.

Since its inception in 2013, it has established itself as an industry leader, providing more than £1.7bn in funding to UK housebuilding and development.

It equates to supporting the construction of one in every 12 new homes built by SME housebuilders.

During the next three years, Assetz Capital is gearing up to exceed the milestone of £2bn in funding with the support of five key organisations, providing deep funding lines to continue the ambitious growing plans of the business.