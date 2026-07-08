The Cumberland appoints relationship manager for South Lakes and Lancashire

The Cumberland Building Society has appointed Ben Hornby as the relationship manager for its commercial team.

Hornby brings over a decade of experience supporting businesses with their financial needs. In his role at The Cumberland, Hornby will cover the South Lakes and Lancashire region.

The mutual said his appointment reflected its commitment to delivering a relationship-managed service to its business customers.

Hornby was previously a corporate manager at Handelsbanken in South Lakes and Lancaster, where he managed a portfolio of SME customers across the region.

Before this, he worked at NatWest for 15 years in roles including business relationship management, specialist advice and customer banking.

Hornby (pictured) said: “The Cumberland’s ethos was a big deciding factor for me. I am a huge advocate of local relationship banking as I’m keen to understand local businesses and their ecosystem so that I can support them and add value along the way.

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“The Cumberland stands out for that, and it isn’t a faceless building society. There will always be a place for a local building society that genuinely knows its customers.

“I’m keen to ensure that businesses across South Lakes and Lancashire are aware that The Cumberland and I are here and ready to help.”

Scott McKerracher, head of commercial at The Cumberland, added: “Ben is exactly the kind of relationship manager we look for – someone who is genuinely embedded in the community he’s looking to serve.

“Aside from his wealth of experience in supporting businesses with their needs, he understands that good commercial banking is built on relationships, not transactions.

“His experience across the region, combined with his commitment to face-to-face banking, makes him a real asset for businesses across South Lakes and Lancashire.

“For businesses in the region looking for support with their commercial banking needs, we encourage them to get in touch with Ben and see how we can help.”