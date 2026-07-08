Hodge Bank partners with Mortgage Broker Tools

The specialist lender has announced its partnership with research platform Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT).

MBT’s broker members can access Hodge Bank’s specialist mortgages for their clients.

Advisers can run a single case and see if Hodge Bank is an appropriate lender. The decisions are based on real-time affordability calculations, up-to-date criteria and live product data.

MBT’s system also helps brokers evidence an audit trail for compliance.

Emma Graham (pictured), business development director for Hodge Bank, said: “We know affordability is key for intermediaries when it comes to fact finding and it’s key for us at Hodge.

“Our Hodge Resi and Hodge Resi Retire propositions are based around maximising affordability for customers lending up to and into retirement.

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“As a lender that uses 100% of all incomes, research tools like MBT will highlight key areas of our criteria helping brokers place more specialist cases for their customers.”

Tanya Toumadj, CEO of Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “We’re delighted to add Hodge for Intermediaries to our award-winning affordability, criteria and sourcing platform.

“Hodge brings a range of specialist solutions that are easily identified as appropriate for the case on the MBT system, enhancing our offering to our broker partners. Working with the Hodge team to onboard has been a pleasure, and we look forward to continuing to develop the partnership for the benefit of advisers and their clients.”