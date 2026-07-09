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Pepper Money cuts resi and affordable housing rates

Pepper Money cuts resi and affordable housing rates
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 9, 2026
Updated:
July 9, 2026
Pepper Money has cut mortgage rates across its residential range, including shared ownership Right to Buy and Help to Buy pricing.

The lender said significant cuts had also been made to its two-year fixes. 

Following the reductions, its residential rates up to 75% loan to value (LTV) now start from 5.3%, and shared ownership rates from 5.65%. 

Its Right to Buy rates begin from 6% and Help to Buy rates from 5.9%, all apply to pricing up to 75% LTV. 

The lender said the changes would support first-time buyers and those buying through affordable homeownership schemes, particularly those under-served by high street lenders. 

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “These latest rate reductions demonstrate our commitment to providing competitive mortgage solutions for both customers and brokers across a wide range of borrowing needs. By improving pricing across our residential and affordable homeownership ranges, we are helping more customers access homeownership opportunities, while ensuring brokers have the products they need to support those with more complex circumstances. 

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“We’re particularly pleased that some of these changes position us among the most competitively priced lenders in our peer group, further strengthening our proposition in key areas of the market.” 

These changes come two weeks after Pepper Money’s last round of mortgage rate reductions.

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affordable homeownership
first-time buyer
Pepper Money

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