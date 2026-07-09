Roma Finance releases commercial mortgage proposition

Roma Finance has launched a commercial mortgage range, following the extension of its forward flow agreement with JPMorgan.

The range offers loans up to £2m to property investors, trading businesses and operating companies, and property company (opco-propco) structures across England, Scotland and Wales.

Rates start from 7.1% up to 70% loan to value (LTV), and there are fixed rate and longer-term options to suit investment and owner-occupied commercial property requirements.

Roma Finance said the launch marked its expansion into long-term finance, complemented by its bridging and development finance products. This will now allow borrowers to undergo the full property investment journey across the residential and commercial sectors.

Earlier this year, the lender established a dedicated commercial underwriting team to enhance support for its borrowers.

Michael Allison (pictured), commercial director at Roma Finance, added: “This launch is a natural progression for Roma as we continue to build our market share and long-term lending capability following our agreement with JPMorgan.

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“We’ve always focused on supporting our property professionals and investors throughout different stages of their property investment journey, so being able to offer commercial mortgages alongside our bridging and development products strengthens that approach.

“In practical terms, it means we can stay with customers for longer – whether they’re buying an investment property, running a business from the premises, or working through a more complex structure. It’s about keeping things straightforward, staying flexible where we can, and making sure customers have funding options that actually work in the real world.”