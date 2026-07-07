MS Lending Group secures £230m funding line with Pollen Street Capital

Pollen Street Capital has upsized its existing facility with MS Lending Group (MSLG), expanding their existing relationship.

The facility comes at a time when the real estate sector faces a challenging funding environment, characterised by geopolitical shocks, an affordability squeeze, and more.

Since launching in 2021, MSLG has lent more than £600m.

Michael Stratton, CEO and founder of MSLG, said: “Securing this facility with Pollen Street is a significant milestone for MS Lending Group. Since we began working together in 2022, Pollen Street has been more than a funding provider, they have been a genuine partner in our growth.

“This £230m line gives us the firepower to continue supporting our borrowers and scaling the business, and it’s a real testament to the strength of what we’ve built together over the last four years.”

James Bevans, partner at Pollen Street Capital, added: “Our relationship with MS Lending Group dates back to 2022, and over that time we have seen first-hand the ambition and quality of execution that the team bring to this business.

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“Their commitment to building a sustainable lending platform, quality of service and a focus on underwriting is exactly what we look for in a partner, and this upsized facility reflects what MS has built over this time and allows the business to continue to grow at pace.

“The successes at MS Lending and this new upsize in our facility demonstrates our ambition to be a funding partner for growth, supporting our borrowers to achieve their goals. At a time when the real estate lending sector is navigating a more challenging period, we are pleased to demonstrate our continued support to MS and the sector through this increased facility.”