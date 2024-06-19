MS Lending agrees £40m funding with Pollen Street Capital

Bridging finance lender MS Lending Group has secured a £40m funding line extension with Pollen Street Capital.

MS Lending Group initially secured a £50m facility in 2022, followed by an additional £20m three months ago. This brings the total funding facility with Pollen Street Capital to £90m.

The firm said this demonstrated its “positive start to 2024”, with originations double the levels of 2023.

Last year, the lender reached the £100m completion milestone.

MS Lending said it experienced a “record start” to this year, with May being its most successful month to date in terms of the money lent and number of loans written.

Michael Stratton (pictured), CEO and founder of MS Lending, said: “The further funds enables MSLG [MS Lending Group] to fully focus on its continued growth journey for the second half of 2024, and most importantly provide our brokers and partners with a quality and service that is unmatched. We are also proud to continue our relationship with Pollen Street Capital.

“To work with a funder who can take you from £0 to just shy of £100m and beyond is exactly what we needed. The relationship allows both companies to match each other’s business ambitions, and I’m thrilled our relationship continues to flourish.”

Since launching in 2021, MS Lending has provided more than £240m, including £55m between January and June this year.

It said it aimed to lend £500m by the end of 2025.

James Bevans, investment director at Pollen Street, added: “We are delighted to continue to support MS Lending Group. MS Lending Group has built a fantastic track record, supported by deep expert knowledge of their clients and the bridging market. We value working with Michael and his team who are diligent, customer-orientated and keen to grow their business.

“Our real estate credit strategy aims to support fast-growing experienced lenders helping to finance SME developers across the UK, primarily in relation to residential-led schemes.”