You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

MS Lending reaches £100m completion milestone

by:
  • 21/02/2023
  • 0
MS Lending reaches £100m completion milestone
Short-term lending MS Lending Group has passed the £100m lending milestone in its first two years of trading.

Compared to 2021, this is almost triple the level of business it recorded in that year. 

This follows a £50m funding facility secured by the lender in August last year from Pollen Street Capital. More recently, MS Lending appointed Amer Watson as relationship manager to manage and develop new and existing intermediary partnerships. 

The lender also expanded its office space in the last quarter of 2022 as its business and headcount grew. 

MS Lending offers bridging loans for residential and commercial properties, there is no minimum loan size and the maximum loan size is £3m. Its bridging terms are 12 months as standard but this can be extended to 18 months on request. The lender also offers second charges.

 

MS Lending: December a record-breaking month

Michael Stratton (pictured), founder and CEO said: “I’m really pleased to announce we have hit over £100m in our first two years. Our clients are capitalising on our no valuation up to £500,000, and desktop valuation up to £2m products.  

“However, I think our relationship-led lending; our speed and service is ultimately what has brought so much business and repeat business. I am thrilled at the amount of business we have been able to complete for our clients, and I am so grateful for everyone’s continued support.”  

He said while it was suspected that interest rate changes at the end of the year could slow down business, December proved to be a record breaking month for the lender as it provided over £17.6m in loans. 

Stratton said: “We more than exceeded our 2022 lending targets, and whilst in 2023 we’re conscious of the challenging economic outlook, 2023 is set to take MS Lending Group to even higher levels.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.