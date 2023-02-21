MS Lending reaches £100m completion milestone

Short-term lending MS Lending Group has passed the £100m lending milestone in its first two years of trading.

Compared to 2021, this is almost triple the level of business it recorded in that year.

This follows a £50m funding facility secured by the lender in August last year from Pollen Street Capital. More recently, MS Lending appointed Amer Watson as relationship manager to manage and develop new and existing intermediary partnerships.

The lender also expanded its office space in the last quarter of 2022 as its business and headcount grew.

MS Lending offers bridging loans for residential and commercial properties, there is no minimum loan size and the maximum loan size is £3m. Its bridging terms are 12 months as standard but this can be extended to 18 months on request. The lender also offers second charges.

Michael Stratton (pictured), founder and CEO said: “I’m really pleased to announce we have hit over £100m in our first two years. Our clients are capitalising on our no valuation up to £500,000, and desktop valuation up to £2m products.

“However, I think our relationship-led lending; our speed and service is ultimately what has brought so much business and repeat business. I am thrilled at the amount of business we have been able to complete for our clients, and I am so grateful for everyone’s continued support.”

He said while it was suspected that interest rate changes at the end of the year could slow down business, December proved to be a record breaking month for the lender as it provided over £17.6m in loans.

Stratton said: “We more than exceeded our 2022 lending targets, and whilst in 2023 we’re conscious of the challenging economic outlook, 2023 is set to take MS Lending Group to even higher levels.”