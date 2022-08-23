MS Lending Group secures £50m funding facility

Bridging lender MS Lending Group has secured a new funding facility worth an initial £50m from Pollen Street Capital.

Pollen Street Capital is an alternative investment asset manager, which focuses its investments on the property, financial and business services sector.

Since MS Lending Group began trading in January 2021, the firm has lent over £55m, with more than half of that amount being lent in the first six months of 2022.

Michael Stratton, CEO and founder of MS Lending Group, said the partnership would boost the lender’s ability to “remain agile in the market”, and suggested it was a welcome sign for brokers and borrowers that they could rely on the firm, given the security of its funding.

He added: “Pollen Street quickly understood and acknowledged our unique offering in the marketplace and enabled us to tailor the funding line around our specific needs. They work with us as a strategic partner, and not just a provider of capital. They did not seek to put barriers into place which would alter how we already do things, and why our customers come back time after time.”

Ben Jackson, investment manager at Pollen Street Capital, said that the experience of the senior team at MS Lending Group had been a factor in the deal, noting that between them Stratton and managing director Robert Goodall boast more than 40 years of industry experience.

Pollen Street Capital partnered with LSL Property Services to launch a new joint venture broker, Pivotal Growth, last year. It has since made four acquisitions, including The Buy to Let Broker.