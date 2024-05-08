You are here: Home - News -

Average five-year fixed rate mortgage breaches 5% for first time since January – Rightmove

  • 08/05/2024
The average five-year fixed rate mortgage has surpassed 5% for the first time since January, at 5.02%, figures have shown.

According to the latest figures from Rightmove, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate is now 5.02%, up from 4.56% a year ago. This is the same as in January.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate is now 5.41%, a rise from 4.84% in the same period the year prior.

At 60% loan to value (LTV), the average two- and five-year fixed rates came to 4.91% and 4.52% respectively, with the lowest rates standing at 4.61% and 4.16%.

This compares to the average two- and five-year fixed rates of 4.57% and 4.23% this time last year.

Going up to 75% LTV, the average two- and five-year fixed rates are priced at 5.26% and 4.9%, with the bottom-most rates coming to 4.69% and 4.39%.

The average rates in the same period last year were 4.66% for a two-year fixed rate and 4.36% for a five-year fixed rate.

Within 85% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was 5.38% and the average five-year fixed rate was 4.93%. The lowest rates were 4.93% and 4.51% respectively, and the average rates a year ago stood at 4.84% and 4.2% for a two- and five-year fixed rate respectively.

At 90% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was priced at 5.65%, with the cheapest deal coming to 5.17%. The average five-year fixed rate came to 5.17%, and the bottom-most rate was pegged at 4.67%.

The average two- and five-year fixed rates at this LTV this time last year were 5.06% and 4.75%.

Going up to 95% LTV, the average two- and five-year fixed rates were priced at 6.1% and 5.7% apiece, while the lowest rates were 5.49% and 5.15%.

The average two- and five-year fixed rates a year ago were 5.47% and 5.18%.

The average monthly mortgage payment on a typical first-time buyer-type property when taking out an average five-year fixed 85% LTV mortgage is now £1,121 per month, up from £1,065 per month a year ago.

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

