Average five-year fixed rate mortgage breaches 5% for first time since January – Rightmove

The average five-year fixed rate mortgage has surpassed 5% for the first time since January, at 5.02%, figures have shown.

According to the latest figures from Rightmove, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate is now 5.02%, up from 4.56% a year ago. This is the same as in January.

The average two-year fixed mortgage rate is now 5.41%, a rise from 4.84% in the same period the year prior.

At 60% loan to value (LTV), the average two- and five-year fixed rates came to 4.91% and 4.52% respectively, with the lowest rates standing at 4.61% and 4.16%.

This compares to the average two- and five-year fixed rates of 4.57% and 4.23% this time last year.

Going up to 75% LTV, the average two- and five-year fixed rates are priced at 5.26% and 4.9%, with the bottom-most rates coming to 4.69% and 4.39%.

The average rates in the same period last year were 4.66% for a two-year fixed rate and 4.36% for a five-year fixed rate.

Within 85% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was 5.38% and the average five-year fixed rate was 4.93%. The lowest rates were 4.93% and 4.51% respectively, and the average rates a year ago stood at 4.84% and 4.2% for a two- and five-year fixed rate respectively.

At 90% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was priced at 5.65%, with the cheapest deal coming to 5.17%. The average five-year fixed rate came to 5.17%, and the bottom-most rate was pegged at 4.67%.

The average two- and five-year fixed rates at this LTV this time last year were 5.06% and 4.75%.

Going up to 95% LTV, the average two- and five-year fixed rates were priced at 6.1% and 5.7% apiece, while the lowest rates were 5.49% and 5.15%.

The average two- and five-year fixed rates a year ago were 5.47% and 5.18%.

The average monthly mortgage payment on a typical first-time buyer-type property when taking out an average five-year fixed 85% LTV mortgage is now £1,121 per month, up from £1,065 per month a year ago.