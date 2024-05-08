You are here: Home - News -

News

Suffolk BS to use Finova’s mortgage originations tech

by:
  • 08/05/2024
  • 0
Suffolk BS to use Finova’s mortgage originations tech
Suffolk Building Society will use Finova’s Apprivo mortgage originations platform to “upgrade the lender’s offering”.

By integrating the Apprivo platform, Finova will help Suffolk Building Society’s digital strategy to invest in front-end mortgage origination.

The partnership will facilitate mortgage origination across multiple lending types, including residential, expat, buy to let (BTL) and self-build.

Suffolk Building Society launched a trial of Apprivo with a selected broker network for residential mortgage customers last year, which gave quality assurance and user feedback.

A further release to brokers is now underway, so all brokers will be able to use the platform for residential mortgage applications, and the next launch will deliver all the society’s products on Apprivo.

Richard Marsh, chief operating officer (COO) at Finova, said: “It’s a pleasure to partner with Suffolk Building Society, one of the most respected and innovative lenders in the market.”

In February, Finova was brought onto the Open Property Data Association (OPDA) as an associate member.

 

‘A cutting-edge experience’

Apprivo is a cloud-first software-as-a-service (SaaS) banking originations product and has an automated valuation model (AVM) with Hometrack and integration with Experian for credit scoring.

The platform has case management dashboards and risk assessment hubs, along with the ability to add different modules to the tool as needed.

This could include credit assessment, electronic identification and verification, AVM, digital signature and payment gateways.

Marsh said: “Apprivo will deliver a cutting-edge experience for Suffolk Building Society’s intermediary clients while streamlining operational efficiencies. We are looking forward to building on this success with Suffolk Building Society, offering a quality service to brokers and end customers alike.”

Rebecca Newman, COO at Suffolk Building Society, added: “Finova is a well-established innovator in mortgage technology. Apprivo is an exciting product [that] will support our core lending offering and allow the society to grow and maximise efficiencies.

“The initial trial launch was a success, and we are keen to build on this momentum so that our broker partners can benefit from its top-flight case management dashboards and risk assessment hubs. This partnership will ensure Suffolk Building Society continues to deliver a fantastic service in the years to come.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.