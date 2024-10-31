user.first_name
Santander to cut rates by up to 0.36%

Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
October 31, 2024
Updated:
October 31, 2024
Santander will be cutting residential and buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rates by up to 0.36%.

The cuts, which will be happening across Santander’s new business and product transfer (PT) ranges, will come into effect tomorrow (1 November).

There will be no changes to the tracker products in the bank’s new business or product transfer (PT) ranges.

In its new business range, all standard residential fixed rates across the purchase, remortgage and green offerings will be reduced by up to 0.3%.

Santander is also reducing all large loan fixed rates by 0.15% and all new-build fixed rates by up to 0.36%.

It will also cut all BTL and green BTL fixed rates by up to 0.2%.

In its PT range, Santander will lower all residential fixed rates by up to 0.3% and all BTL fixed rates by up to 0.2%.

Earlier this month, the bank announced rate increases of up to 0.22%.

Tags:
new business
product transfer
rate cuts
Santander

