Fiducia Commercial Network enters partnership with TorFX

Myra Butterworth
November 1, 2024
November 1, 2024
TorFX has become Fiducia Commercial Network’s latest plug-in service partner.

The partnership with Fiducia Commercial Network will give member brokers access to TorFX’s comprehensive currency transfer services.

This will allow them to offer clients an additional layer of support with their international finance needs.

The collaboration means brokers can provide a one-stop solution, combining commercial finance transactions with seamless FX support, further deepening client relationships.

Mark Grant, managing director of Fiducia Commercial Network, said: “We sought an FX partner that shares our dedication to customer service and brings cutting-edge expertise in global currency markets.”

TorFX is a foreign exchange and bank-to-bank currency transfer services provider.

It offers competitive exchange rates, no transfer fees, and expert guidance and provides businesses and private clients with efficient and secure foreign exchange solutions.

Nigel Fox, chief executive of TorFX, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Fiducia as we share the same customer-centric values.

“In an increasingly digital age, it’s refreshing to find companies that genuinely put the client first and create operating models that are based on personal service.”

At the beginning of October, Fiducia Commercial Network selected Loans Warehouse to provide second charge residential mortgages and regulated bridging finance.

