Second Charge Lending

Fiducia Commercial Network partners with Loans Warehouse

Myra Butterworth
Written By:
Posted:
October 9, 2024
Updated:
October 9, 2024
Fiducia Commercial Network has selected Loans Warehouse to provide second charge residential mortgages and regulated bridging finance.

The partnership will see Loans Warehouse provide financing solutions to meet the needs of Fiducia Commercial Network’s clients.

By offering an extensive range of second charge and regulated bridging finance options, Loans Warehouse continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the lending industry.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “We are delighted to be chosen as the strategic partner for such a prestigious network.

“We’ve built a team specifically to support commercial brokers who consistently stumble across regulated loans but can’t assist themselves and need a ‘trusted’ partner they believe will give their customer the same level of service they would give themselves.

“Our experience and commitment to client-focused service will ensure that Fiducia’s members have access to the best products and advice in the market.”

Expertise in regulated bridging and second charge mortgages

Mark Grant, managing director of Fiducia Commercial Network said: “The limit of a commercial finance broker’s permissions isn’t the end of where they should try to support their clients’ requirements – and we have built a relationship with Loans Warehouse based on their expertise in regulated bridging and second charge mortgages.

“Combine this with service levels that an introducer can rely on, and we have developed a trust-based strategic partnership with Matt, Sam and the team at Loans Warehouse that will help us to deliver training and information around identifying second charge and regulated bridging opportunities to Fiducia Commercial Network members.”

Tags:
bridging finance
Fiducia Commerical
Loans Warehouse
second charge residential mortgages

