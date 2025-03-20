user.first_name
Menu

Second Charge Lending

New second charge business volumes leap 24% in January – FLA

New second charge business volumes leap 24% in January – FLA
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 20, 2025
Updated:
March 20, 2025
The number of new second charge agreements in January totalled 2,907, a 24% upturn on the year before, industry figures showed.

Data from the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) showed that the value of new business was also higher at the start of the year, with a 29% increase to £146m. 

Business was also up in the three months to January, with the FLA recording a 19% rise in new agreements to 8,515 and a 31% increase in the value of business to £434m. 

Over the 12 months to January, the value of new second charge business grew 26% to £1.76bn, and the number of new agreements was 19% higher at 36,267. 

Compared to the previous month, the number of agreements in January was higher than December’s 2,505 and the £130m total value of business. 

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market made a positive start to 2025, with double-digit growth in new business by value and volume. 

DIFF podcast: More women use fintech but not enough are employed in the sector
Sponsored

Going digital

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“The distribution of new business by purpose of loan in January 2025 showed that the proportion of new agreements [that] were for the consolidation of existing loans at 58.5%; for home improvements and the consolidation of existing loans at 23%; and for home improvements only at 12.2%. 

“As always, customers who are concerned about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.” 

Related
View All

Second Charge Lending

Norton Home Loans partners with L&C Mortgages

Norton Home Loans partners with L&C Mortgages

March 18, 2025

Second Charge Lending

UTB Mortgages’ Arnold appointed to BDM role for the North and Scotland

UTB Mortgages’ Arnold appointed as BDM for the North and Scotland

Second Charge Lending

Debt consolidation can be 'important strategic financial tool for borrower' – Adams

Debt consolidation can be ‘important strategic financial tool for borrowers’ – Adams

March 4, 2025

Second Charge Lending

Selina Finance cuts second charge rates across LTVs

Selina Finance cuts second charge rates across LTVs

February 25, 2025
View All
Tags:
Finance and Leasing Association (FLA)
Fiona Hoyle
second charge
second charge mortgage