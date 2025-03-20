New second charge business volumes leap 24% in January – FLA

The number of new second charge agreements in January totalled 2,907, a 24% upturn on the year before, industry figures showed.

Data from the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) showed that the value of new business was also higher at the start of the year, with a 29% increase to £146m.

Business was also up in the three months to January, with the FLA recording a 19% rise in new agreements to 8,515 and a 31% increase in the value of business to £434m.

Over the 12 months to January, the value of new second charge business grew 26% to £1.76bn, and the number of new agreements was 19% higher at 36,267.

Compared to the previous month, the number of agreements in January was higher than December’s 2,505 and the £130m total value of business.

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market made a positive start to 2025, with double-digit growth in new business by value and volume.

“The distribution of new business by purpose of loan in January 2025 showed that the proportion of new agreements [that] were for the consolidation of existing loans at 58.5%; for home improvements and the consolidation of existing loans at 23%; and for home improvements only at 12.2%.

“As always, customers who are concerned about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.”